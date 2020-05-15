Elk Ridge Resort closure impacting businesses in Waskesiu, Sask., says chamber of commerce

Saskatchewan's Waskesiu area is feeling the impact of Elk Ridge Resort closing.

Gord Bueckert, vice-president of the Waskesiu Chamber of Commerce and the owner of Lost Creek Resort, said the biggest impact to the area has been the loss of the Elk Ridge golf course.

"I have a lot of customers that see us as a major golf destination," Bueckert told CBC's Saskatoon Morning. "We had the luxury of having two of the best golf courses here in the province side-by-side and definitely it's hurting a little bit of that tourism for us, especially in the spring."

A group of volunteers is helping to maintain the Elk Ridge golf course in the hopes of attracting a new buyer in the near future, Bueckert said.

Elk Ridge Resort sits just outside Prince Albert National Park and near Waskesiu. It was built by entrepreneur Arne Petersen in the early 1990s.

In March, the lodge announced that it would be closing temporarily over COVID-19 related concerns and in April, many of the staff received permanent layoff notices. In June, it went into receivership.

Bueckert's Lost Creek Resort and other accommodations in the area have seen a temporary boost as people who had planned to go to Elk Ridge make other arrangements, but Elk Ridge also brought an influx of people to the town through weddings and other gatherings.

"They're coming into Waskesiu and they're spending money and in our stores and services and golfing and it's, you know, definitely a loss," Bueckert said.

Despite the downturn from the Elk Ridge Resort closure and COVID-19 measures, Gord Bueckert with the Waskesiu Chamber of Commerce expects a busy summer. (Submitted by Susan Bellamy)

There have been no offers on Elk Ridge yet, but Bueckert said he's "very hopeful" someone will come forward soon.

"It's a beautiful place," he said. "It's positioned right beside Prince Albert National Park. … Waskesiu has a very unique and a lot of history."

Despite the loss of Elk Ridge and measures in place to curb the pandemic, Bueckert said he thinks it will be a busy summer in the area.

"I think everyone's ready to get out and have some fun," he said. "[They] realize that summer's here and it's a very short summer and people are just happy to get out and get away from the city, their homes and come experience Waskesiu and the area."