Eligibility for first Pfizer dose moves to age 16 in Sask.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) announced Tuesday that people 16 years of age or older in the province are now eligible for their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

The SHA encouraged people to get vaccinated at a drive-thru, walk-in clinic or local pharmacy. Drive-thrus and walk-in clinics administer shots on a first-come first serve basis for which no appointment is necessary.

Appointments can also be booked online or via phone call.

The Pfizer vaccine is the only one currently approved for people aged 16 or older.

Eligibility for a second dose remains restricted to those 85 years of age or older or those who have received their first dose before February 15, but the province detailed a tentative schedule Tuesday for everyone else to get theirsecond doses.

The SHA also announced plans for a vaccination program in schools starting in June. People aged 12 and up will be eligible.