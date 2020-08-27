Regina's Henry Janzen elementary school moves to remote classes for some students

Some students at one Regina public elementary school will go back to remote learning for the next week-and-a-half, starting Tuesday.

Henry Janzen School students from kindergarten to the Grade 4/5 classroom will have to stay home for remote learning until Friday, Oct. 1, according to the school's website. Children will only be able to return to school on Monday, Oct. 4, if they are symptom-free.

All other grades at the school will continue with in-class learning, Regina Public Schools said in a media release.

In a letter to the parents, the school said the decision was made "due to the number of positive cases within classrooms."

"There have been multiple cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in individuals at Henry Janzen School. All close contacts have been notified."

Families will be contacted by teachers with more information regarding the remote learning, the school's update said.

The letter also reminded parents that everyone entering schools should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 , and should call the 811 HealthLine if any symptoms emerge.

COVID-19 cases at several public schools in Regina

Overall, the Saskatchewan Health Authority has informed Regina Public Schools about a number of COVID-19 cases at several of their schools, according to the school division.

Besides multiple cases at the Henry Janzen School, cases have been reported for Lakeview School (two cases), École Centennial Community School (two cases), McDermid Community School, Walker School (two cases), École Elsie Mironuck Community School (two cases), Dr. L.M. Hanna School, Albert Community School, Ruth M. Buck School, Sheldon Collegiate, and Scott Collegiate.

According to Regina Public Schools, all students or staff considered to be in contact with a positive case will receive a letter from the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

Saskatoon Catholic and public schools not moving to remote learning right now

Both Catholic school divisions in Saskatoon and Regina are currently not moving any of their schools to remote learning, according to emails from Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools and the Regina Catholic School Division.

At this time, Saskatoon Public Schools also don't plan to switch their schools to remote learning, according to the school division.

"But as we have learned throughout the pandemic, this could change on short notice depending on cases and consultations with local health officials," Veronica Baker, manager of communications and marketing with Saskatoon Public Schools said in an email.