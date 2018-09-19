Delisle, Sask., elementary school put into hold and secure following threat

An elementary school was put into hold and secure mode on Wednesday afternoon after a threat was made, according to RCMP.

Delisle Elementary School is located in the Town of Delisle, about 40 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon. Warman RCMP and Delisle RCMP responded to the threat at about 12:30 p.m. CST.

RCMP said quickly took someone into custody without incident. No charges have yet been laid.

The hold and secure has been lifted. RCMP said its investigation is still continuing.