Electrical fire at vegetarian diner deemed accidental: Regina Fire Department

A fire at a vegetarian restaurant in Regina was deemed accidental.

The Regina Fire Department said investigators partnered with SaskPower and determined Wednesday night's fire at Hunter Gatherer Vegetarian Diner was an electrical fire.

"Now it falls to the owner and his insurance company to determine what the amount of damage is and the route moving forward," Regina Fire Deputy Chief Neil Sundeen said Friday.

The diner posted on social media on Thursday saying shielded wires fell onto ducts and over time, the wiring's insulation degraded, causing electricity to arc and start the fire.

No one was injured in the fire.

While unsure of the state of the wiring at the diner, Sundeen reminded anyone buying an older building or renovating or updating their home to use a certified electrician with the proper permits to complete the work.

"Have a look at your panel once in a while, make sure there aren't any hot spots or burn marks where your wiring conduit goes through the wall," Sundeen said.

"If you're not sure, get a professional to come in. It's an ounce of prevention that could potentially save having a major catastrophe."