Saskatchewan NDP Leader Ryan Meili to address media as mail-in ballot counting continues

Saskatchewan NDP Leader Ryan Meili will address the media Wednesday afternoon as Elections Canada workers near the end of their first day of counting more than 40,000 mail-in ballots, some of which will settle eight provincial election races that were too close to call on election day — including Meili's own seat in the Saskatoon Meewasin riding.

Meili will be joined by members of the NDP caucus at news conference scheduled for 4:15 p.m. CST.

As of 1:45 p.m. CST Wednesday, counts for 14 constituencies had been completed, though the tally for seats secured by the two main parties, the Saskatchewan Party and the Saskatchewan NDP, remained locked as they were late on election day: 50 and 11, respectively.

The Saskatchewan Party candidate in the Prince Albert Northcote riding, Alana Ross, saw her lead over NDP candidate Nicole Rancourt increase slightly as numbers started coming in.

At the end of Monday's election night, Ross led by 222 votes. By Wednesday afternoon, after 325 mail-in votes had been counted, that lead had increased by only two votes, with more ballots to be counted.

Elections Saskatchewan CEO Michael Boda oversees mail-in ballot counting on Oct. 28. (Elections Saskatchewan)

In all, eight ridings are still up for grabs.

Prince Albert Northcote, Regina Coronation Park, Regina Pasqua, Regina University, Saskatoon Eastview, Saskatoon Meewasin, Saskatoon Riversdale and Saskatoon University were all determined too close to call by CBC News on election night, due to the volume of mail-in ballots still to be counted.

"It remains possible that some constituencies will change from how they were reported last night," said Michael Boda, chief electoral officer for Elections Saskatchewan.

Saskatoon Meewasin is Saskatchewan NDP Leader Ryan Meili's riding. He is neck-and-neck with Saskatchewan Party candidate Ryland Hunter.

This is the ballroom where Ryan Meili won the NDP leadership in 2018. Today ballots are being counted here which will determine his future. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/skpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#skpoli</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/skvotes?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#skvotes</a> <a href="https://t.co/21Qm4OzR9I">pic.twitter.com/21Qm4OzR9I</a> —@AHiddyCBC

Boda said the latest results of the count will be released twice a day. He anticipates that counting the mail-ins may take up to three days to finish.

There are 26 counting stations in total. Counting will be done in Regina.

Boda did not know Tuesday how many ballots Elections Saskatchewan will have to go through in total.

"We don't know how many vote by mail ballots are in the postal system right now. It was required that voters get that ballot into the postal system by 8 p.m. [Monday]. So we will wait for those," Boda said.

Elections Saskatchewan workers count mail-in ballots on Oct. 28. (Adam Hunter/CBC)

A final count will begin on Nov. 7 and could take several days. Saskatchewan residents may not know the result of a few ridings until every last vote is counted.

Candidates can also contest results in close races. After all that, the results will become official on Nov. 18.