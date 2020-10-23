Elections Regina reissuing voter identification cards for some Ward 6 residents who got incorrect info

Elections Regina said an error caused some Regina residents to receive a voter information card with incorrect information. A city council candidate said she's concerned about confusion due to the error.

Shontell Hillcoff is one of six people running in Ward 6. She said she heard of residents in the Eastview, Heritage and Warehouse areas, all of which are in Ward 6, getting voter information cards saying they were in Ward 7.

"There's been mass confusion in those areas," she said. "Because when you get something like that in the mail, you assume it's accurate."

A voter information card issued to a person on 1444 Lorne Street that said they were in Ward 7, when in fact their neighbourhood is in Ward 6. (Submitted by Shontell Hillcoff)

Hillcoff said she informed Elections Regina about the problem.

Jim Nicol, Regina's city clerk and returning officer for the 2020 municipal election, said in a statement that there was an error with the initial voter information card sent to some Ward 6 households.

Nicol said the error was largely from ward boundary changes made before this election. New voter information cards will be sent to the impacted homes, Nicol said.

Shontell Hillcoff said Elections Regina should do more to inform people that there was a mistake and what their correct information is. (Submitted by Shontell Hillcoff)

Hillcoff said people were already confused due to the provincial election and municipal election being held only two weeks apart and that this only added to that. Hillcoff said she's hearing confusion from seniors especially.

Elections Regina said it's encouraging people to go to https://www.regina.ca/elections/ and search their address to find their information there.

Hillcoff said that's not an option for everyone, because not everyone has access to the internet, especially seniors. She said she hopes Elections Regina makes it clear on social media and other mediums that there was an error and clarifies the correct information in the new voter identification cards being sent out.

"To err is human. It's fine, it happened, but it needs to be rectified by letting everybody know," Hillcoff said.