Elections Regina says mandatory mask order won't drastically affect election day

Masks will be mandatory at polls for election day in Regina election day, but officials aren't too concerned.

The province announced Thuesday that masks would be mandated in indoor public spaces in Regina, Saskatoon and Prince Albert starting Friday. This means the order would be in place for all 32 polling stations for Regina's election day on Nov. 9.

"It isn't a surprise, but nor is it particularly concerning … over 99 per cent of people are wearing masks. It's very encouraging to see," said Jim Nicol, the city clerk and returning officer for the 2020 municipal election.

Nicol said less than six people of the 3,700 who voted on Monday and Tuesday in the advance polls chose to not wear masks.

"The voluntary compliance has been huge and our workers are grateful for it," Nicol said. "Kudos to the voting public for both protecting the workers' health but themselves."

Jim Nicol is the city clerk and returning officer for the 2020 Regina municipal election. (Kirk Fraser/CBC)

Masks were previously recommended for voters. Nicol said the new order should have a minimal impact. People will still be asked screening questions at the door, then if they do not wear a mask or do not pass the screening questions, they will be asked to do confidential curbside voting.

"Election officials will go with them to their car and they can vote within their car or vehicle or even on the sidewalk if they happen to have walked," Nicol said. "But we will not be allowing anybody in a polling station without a mask."

He said the curbside option will be available at all 32 polling stations.

Nicol said those choosing to not wear a mask haven't been an issue.

"There was one individual who was looking to make a very public argument about this, but the election staff have been advised not to engage," Nicol said. "We're not getting into debates with people about this."

Nicol said if people are concerned about what is going to happen on election day, they can still vote at five locations in the city on Nov. 4 or at the drive-thru polling station at City Hall. On Nov. 4, masks are still recommended but will not be mandatory.