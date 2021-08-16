Election snapshot in Sask.: Conservatives only party with a candidate chosen for all 14 ridings

The stage is being set in Saskatchewan for the upcoming federal election, which was called on Sunday.

As of Monday, the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) is the only party to have chosen candidates in all 14 of the province's ridings.

The New Democratic Party of Canada (NDP) has 10 candidates, but a party spokesperson said a candidate will be chosen in the Saskatoon-Grasswood riding on Monday night.

The Liberal Party of Canada (LPC), which is favoured to win the election according to the CBC Poll Tracker, has eight.

The western separatist Maverick Party and People's Party of Canada (PPC) each have six — although a PPC spokesperson said more candidates are expected to be added in the coming days.

The Green Party of Canada has three candidates, according to its website.

Here are the confirmed candidates in each of Saskatchewan's ridings so far:

Battlefords–Lloydminster

Conservative: Rosemarie Falk (incumbent).

Liberal: Larry Ingram.

Maverick: Ken Rutherford.

NDP: Erik Hansen.

Carlton Trail–Eagle Creek

Conservative: Kelly Block (incumbent).

Maverick: Diane Pastoor.

NDP: Shannon O'Toole.

People's Party of Canada: Andrew Yubeta.

Cypress Hills–Grasslands

Conservative: Jeremy Patzer (incumbent).

Maverick: Mark Skagen.

NDP: Alex McPhee.

Desnethé–Missinippi–Churchill River

Conservative: Gary Vidal (incumbent).

NDP: Harmonie King.

Moose Jaw–Lake Centre–Lanigan

Conservative: Fraser Tolmie.

Liberal: Katelyn Zimmer.

Maverick: D. Craig Townsend.

NDP: Talon Regent.

People's Party of Canada: Chey Craik.

Prince Albert

Conservative: Randy Hoback (incumbent).

Liberal: Estelle Hjertaas.

Maverick: Heather Schmitt.

People's Party of Canada: Cody Kuntz.

Regina–Lewvan

Conservative: Warren Steinley (incumbent).

Green Party of Canada: Michael Wright.

Liberal: Susan Cameron.

NDP: Tria Donaldson.

Regina–Qu'Appelle

Conservative: Andrew Scheer (incumbent).

Green Party of Canada: Naomi Hunter.

Liberal: Cecilia Melanson.

NDP: Annaliese Bos.

Regina—Wascana

Conservative: Michael Kram (incumbent).

Liberal: Sean McEachern.

NDP: Erin Hidlebaugh.

People's Party of Canada: Mario Milanovski.

Saskatoon–Grasswood

Conservative: Kevin Waugh (incumbent).

Liberal: Rokhan Sarwar.

People's Party of Canada: Mark Friesen.

Saskatoon—University

Conservative: Corey Tochor (incumbent).

NDP: Claire Card.

People's Party of Canada: Guto Penteado.

Saskatoon West

Conservative: Brad Redekopp (incumbent).

Liberal: Alphonsus Rajakumar.

NDP: Robert Doucette.

Souris—Moose Mountain

Conservative: Robert Kitchen (incumbent).

Yorkton–Melville

Conservative: Cathay Wagantall (incumbent).

Green Party of Canada: Valerie Brooks.

Maverick: Denise Loucks.

The only riding not to have a returning incumbent is Moose Jaw–Lake Centre–Lanigan, in which CPC MP Tom Lukiwski is not seeking re-election. He has been the riding's MP since it was created in 2015 in a redrawing of federal riding boundaries, but he was first elected to parliament in 2004 in the former Regina—Lumsden—Lake Centre riding.

Moose Jaw Mayor Fraser Tolmie is the CPC's candidate to replace Lukiwski.

Most-contested ridings in 2019

The three most-contested ridings in the 2019 federal election were Saskatoon West, Desnethé—Missinippi—Churchill River and Regina Wascana.

The CPC's Brad Redekopp is the only returning candidate to run in the Saskatoon West riding after defeating former NDP incumbent Sherri Benson in 2019 by about 3,000 votes.

Gary Vidal, also from the CPC, is currently the only returning candidate in the Desnethé—Missinippi—Churchill River riding. However, NDP MLA Buckley Belanger recently announced he will be resigning from his MLA position to run as an LPC candidate in Desnethé—Missinippi—Churchill River. Buckley is the longest serving MLA in the province, having represented the Athabasca riding in northern Saskatchewan since 1995.

In Regina Wascana, the CPC's Michael Kram knocked off veteran LPC MP Ralph Goodale in 2019 by about 7,000 votes. LPC candidate Sean McEachern is replacing Goodale.

The election is scheduled for Sept. 20, with leaders' debates scheduled for Sept. 8 and 9.