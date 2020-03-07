Who's ready for an election? asks CBC Sask. Political Panel

New Democrat MLA Danielle Chartier has announced she will not seek re-election, a move observers say has implications for the NDP in the run-up to what could be an early election call.

CBC Saskatchewan's Political Panel (our political reporter, Adam Hunter, and Leader-Post columnist Murray Mandryk) are back to read the tea leaves and review the week's events at the legislature. They're joined by Morning Edition host Stefani Langenegger.