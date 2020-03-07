Who's ready for an election? asks CBC Sask. Political Panel
New Democrat MLA Danielle Chartier has announced she will not seek re-election, a move observers say has implications for the NDP in the run-up to what could be an early election call.
Murray Mandryk and Adam Hunter review the week in politics with Morning Edition host Stefani Langenegger
CBC Saskatchewan's Political Panel (our political reporter, Adam Hunter, and Leader-Post columnist Murray Mandryk) are back to read the tea leaves and review the week's events at the legislature. They're joined by Morning Edition host Stefani Langenegger.
