Sask. Premier Scott Moe calls federal election 'most pointless election in Canadian history'

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe issued a statement on Twitter Tuesday calling Monday's federal election the most pointless in Canadian history.

Moe lambasted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for spending $600 million and ending up with nearly the same result as before the election.

After the most pointless election in Canadian history, it is time the Prime Minister gets to work addressing the real issues facing Canadians.<br> <br>Read my full statement below: <a href="https://t.co/CbL9KsHYVo">pic.twitter.com/CbL9KsHYVo</a> —@PremierScottMoe

WATCH| Saskatchewan premier speaks to reporters following federal election results:

