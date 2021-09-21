Sask. Premier Scott Moe calls federal election 'most pointless election in Canadian history'
Moe tweeted that the election cost $600 million and achieved nothing.
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe issued a statement on Twitter Tuesday calling Monday's federal election the most pointless in Canadian history.
Moe lambasted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for spending $600 million and ending up with nearly the same result as before the election.
After the most pointless election in Canadian history, it is time the Prime Minister gets to work addressing the real issues facing Canadians.<br> <br>Read my full statement below: <a href="https://t.co/CbL9KsHYVo">pic.twitter.com/CbL9KsHYVo</a>—@PremierScottMoe
WATCH| Saskatchewan premier speaks to reporters following federal election results:
