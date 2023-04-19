Election dates, homelessness among issues raised at Sask. municipal convention

A Saskatchewan mayor is proposing a summit of municipal and provincial leaders to shift election dates.

"I believe if we all get in the same room, we can solve it," said Prince Albert Mayor Greg Dionne, the latest elected official to criticize the election timing.

Dionne was speaking from the floor during a question and answer session Wednesday at the Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association (SUMA) convention in Saskatoon. Premier Scott Moe and other cabinet ministers took questions for more than an hour on various topics.

In 2020, the provincial government election occurred in October, and all municipal votes were held a month later. The proposed 2024 municipal elections, set by the province, call for another November vote.

SUMA says the late November day is wrong for several reasons. Weather can hamper voter turnout, as it did during a massive blizzard in 2020, and it can also be confusing and tiring for voters and volunteers when municipal votes come just weeks after a provincial election.

Minister of Government Relations Don McMorris said he's "absolutely" open to suggestions.

He said that if SUMA and the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities (SARM) "are in a room and want to hammer out an agreement, we will be there."

However, McMorris said school boards, which also hold elections at that time, need to be involved. On top of that, leaders in large cities want it changed to May, but leaders in smaller urban municipalities prefer September.

"We can't have five election dates in one year," McMorris said.

Other delegates raised concerns about growing homelessness and addiction in their communities. Saskatoon Coun. David Kirton said the current social assistance program is a failure. He said the program needs more funding, and the government needs to reinstate the program that paid rent directly to landlords.

"The math does not work," Kirton said. "People cannot achieve the goal of independence if they are evicted from their housing."

Another municipal leader said government must do more to help people move "from tent cities to shelters."

Social Services Minister Gene Makowsky said social assistance payments are increasing, but he agrees more can be done.

He pointed to new shelter funding and direct payment to landlords in certain cases.

"We have a stronger economy. We were able to make investments … including for the most vulnerable," he said.

Others topics included personal care home funding, money to repair highways leading to tourist and resort destinations, and municipal revenue sharing.