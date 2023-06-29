Elections CEO seeks approval to 'modernize' voting for 2024 in Sask.

The provincial election slated for October 2024 could have a different look if proposals from the CEO of Elections Saskatchewan are adopted.

Michael Boda wants Saskatchewan to modernize its elections to align with other provinces, but a committee of MLAs will have to sign off.

"I have often said that we are serving 21st-century voters and political stakeholders with a 20th-century election system," Boda said in his annual report, submitted this week.

"The time for change has come."

On June 12, Boda sent a general directive to the board of internal economy (BOIE), an all-party committee of MLAs. By legislation, the BOIE needs to approve Boda's proposals for them to be used in the next election.

The provincial government passed the Election Amendment Act 2022 in December. The legislation allows Boda to implement changes without BOIE approval for byelections, but not for the general.

"The successful administration of the coming event depends on these decisions being made in a timely manner," Boda wrote.

He has asked the BOIE to decide on the following proposals:

A voting week.

Polling division adjustments.

Electronic poll books and vote counting machines.

Vote by mail (2020 election model).

Vote anywhere.

One of the most notable changes for voters would be to combine advance polling and election day into a polling week.

Boda said this would expand access for voters.

"Advance voting has risen significantly in popularity while fewer voters opt to wait and vote on election day," Boda wrote in the directive.

Regarding polling divisions, Boda is calling for a change to the requirement that polling divisions be restricted to having no more than 300 voters.

"To modernize, the CEO will require enhanced discretion to modify polling divisions so that this number can be increased across the province. In some instances, polling divisions would be eliminated altogether."

Electronic poll books and vote counting machines

Another proposed change would bring electronic polling books and an electronic list of registered voters.

Electronic poll books were used for the first time in the province in the 2023 Saskatoon Meewasin byelection.

"Electronic poll books are a form of technology that is well-used and well-tested across Canada," Boda wrote in the directive.

He said this would reduce the number of election workers needed.

Another change would be the use of electronic vote-counting machines in some jurisdictions. Boda said they have been used for municipal elections in Regina and Saskatoon, and in Alberta and Ontario provincial elections.

Paper ballots would still be used to cast votes.

"This is simply a piece of machinery that allows us to have people who've been working for 14 hours and are very tired, they're not required to count, because the vote-counting equipment is doing that over the course of the day," Boda told CBC in an interview on Monday.

Michael Boda is chief electoral officer for Elections Saskatchewan. Boda is calling for changes to how elections are conducted in Saskatchewan. (Submitted by Elections Sask.)

Boda said pairing electronic poll books with vote counting machines is "best practice" and has been done around the world, most recently in a British Columbia byelection. Boda said the pairing will be used for the upcoming byelections in Regina Coronation Park, Regina Walsh Acres and Lumsden-Morse.

The byelection date is up to Premier Scott Moe, but a vote must be held by Aug. 10 in Regina Coronation Park and Moe has said the votes will be held simultaneously, meaning a call is expected any day now.

Expanded mail-in voting and vote anywhere

The province expanded the use of mail-in ballots in the 2020 election because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but using the same model in 2024 is up to the BOIE.

Boda said about 4,000 people voted by mail in 2016. In 2020, that increased to more than 56,000.

"So in a modernized context, we were able to offer broader access to the ballot to voters across the province, and that's part of the goal of introducing a 21st-century process."

LISTEN | Boda spoke with host Garth Materie on the Afternoon Edition this week: The Afternoon Edition - Sask 9:53 Service, integrity, innovation: Elections Sask. prepares for big year Michael Boda is Saskatchewan's Chief Electoral Officer. He joins Afternoon Edition host Garth Materie to talk about the recent byelection, lessons learned from the Alberta election, and a busy year ahead for voters in Saskatchewan.

Boda's final request is to enable voters to cast their ballot in person from outside of their constituency. Boda said printers at a polling station would be able to accommodate this request.

This change would not be possible without the approval of electronic poll books and vote-counting machines.

Boda said the clock is ticking on a decision from the BOIE. He has asked for a response by Friday.

"We're in the middle of the process and I anticipate that in the coming weeks, the Board of Internal Economy will be able to make that decision," he said.

"By the end of the summer, the window operationally will have closed and I would have to withdraw any proposed directive. We would have to go back to the 2016 and all the way back to the 1905 model."

The Government of Saskatchewan sent a statement to CBC regarding the directives.

"The Legislative Assembly recently unanimously passed a number of amendments to The Elections Act to improve the electoral process in Saskatchewan. Our expectation is that the changes approved by the assembly will be implemented by the chief electoral officer for the 2024 general election," the statement said.

"BOIE will review the chief electoral officer's request to determine what additional approvals, if any, are required to ensure the 2024 general election is administered in accordance with the legislation."