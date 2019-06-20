Traditions kept alive at Elders Conference buckskin parade in Pinehouse, Sask.

People from at least 11 different communities in Saskatchewan gathered to celebrate the buckskin parade in Pinehouse on Thursday morning.

The event was part of the ninth annual Elders Gathering in the northern Saskatchewan village, about 260 kilometres north of Prince Albert.

Shirley Ross, from Pinehouse, is the queen of the buckskin parade. Buckskin is traditional wear, often worn at competitions or during a traditional show. (Bryan Eneas/CBC)

Norman McKenzie, from La Ronge, is the king of the buckskin parade. Buckskin was traditionally often made by women for men who were trapping. (Bryan Eneas/CBC)

Yvonne Maurine stands in her buckskin. The details that are incorporated into each buckskin item, including flowers and animals, all carry significance. (Bryan Eneas/CBC)