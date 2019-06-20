Skip to Main Content
Traditions kept alive at Elders Conference buckskin parade in Pinehouse, Sask.
Saskatchewan·Photos

Traditions kept alive at Elders Conference buckskin parade in Pinehouse, Sask.

People from at least 11 different communities in Saskatchewan gathered to celebrate the buckskin parade in Pinehouse on Thursday morning as part of the ninth annual Elders Conference in the northern village.

People from at least 11 different communities gathered to celebrate in northern Sask. village on Thursday

CBC News ·
Vince Natomagan at the Buckskin Parade at the Elders Conference in Pinehouse, Sask., on June 20, 2019. Buckskin bead work varies by community and culture. (Bryan Eneas/CBC)

People from at least 11 different communities in Saskatchewan gathered to celebrate the buckskin parade in Pinehouse on Thursday morning. 

The event was part of the ninth annual Elders Gathering in the northern Saskatchewan village, about 260 kilometres north of Prince Albert.

Shirley Ross, from Pinehouse, is the queen of the buckskin parade. Buckskin is traditional wear, often worn at competitions or during a traditional show. (Bryan Eneas/CBC)
Norman McKenzie, from La Ronge, is the king of the buckskin parade. Buckskin was traditionally often made by women for men who were trapping. (Bryan Eneas/CBC)
Yvonne Maurine stands in her buckskin. The details that are incorporated into each buckskin item, including flowers and animals, all carry significance. (Bryan Eneas/CBC)
Mike Natomagan is the mayor of Pinehouse. The intricate beading on the buckskin can take months to complete. The type of animal hide used is dependent on each community. For example, some use moose and caribou while others use deer. (Bryan Eneas/CBC)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|