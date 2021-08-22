Skip to Main Content
Saskatchewan

Elderly man sent to hospital after being trapped under car in Regina

On Saturday evening, around 6:45 p.m. CST, police were called to an alley in the 500 block of  Pasqua Street for reports an elderly man was struck by a vehicle and trapped under it. 

Man taken to hospital with serious injuries, police still investigating collision

CBC News ·
An elderly man was sent to hospital with serious injuries after being struck and becoming trapped under a vehicle in Regina, police said. (CBC)

Police in Regina said another pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in recent days.

On Thursday night a teenager was struck by a vehicle, and police said their initial investigation showed they were struck while crossing Lewvan Drive.

Police, fire and emergency medical services attended the scene. 

The elderly man was taken to hospital with serious injuries. There was no update to his condition in a news release published about an hour after the incident. 

Police said their investigation into the collision was still ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers. 

