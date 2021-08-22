Elderly man sent to hospital after being trapped under car in Regina

Police in Regina said another pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in recent days.

On Thursday night a teenager was struck by a vehicle, and police said their initial investigation showed they were struck while crossing Lewvan Drive.

On Saturday evening, around 6:45 p.m. CST, police were called to an alley in the 500 block of Pasqua Street for reports an elderly man was struck by a vehicle and trapped under it.

Police, fire and emergency medical services attended the scene.

The elderly man was taken to hospital with serious injuries. There was no update to his condition in a news release published about an hour after the incident.

Police said their investigation into the collision was still ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.