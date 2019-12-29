Eight-year-old boy taken to hospital after being hit by car

An eight-year-old boy was taken to hospital with serious, but not life threatening injuries after he and another person were hit by a car on Saturday in Regina.

At around 4:55 p.m. CST police were called to the intersection of 2nd Avenue North and Arthur Street for a report of a single-vehicle motor collision involving two people.

Early investigation indicates the vehicle was travelling eastbound on 2nd Avenue at Arthur Street where it failed to stop for the two crossing pedestrians.

The eight year old boy was taken to hospital by paramedics and a 32-year-old woman who was also hit declined medical treatment.

Police say the driver, and lone occupant of the vehicle, was not injured during the incident.

The Regina Police Service's Traffic Safety Unit and Forensic Identification Unit attended the scene to help with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Regina police or Crime Stoppers.

The investigation into the collision is ongoing.