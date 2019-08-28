'Quality' teachers and comfortable learning environment top Sask. student wants in survey

Saskatchewan students want to be comfortable and to receive lessons from competent teachers and the Ministry of Education says it is listening.

A provincial government survey, open from April 8 to May 10, received responses from 1,047 students during that time.

In-class distractions like student behaviour were also identified as a barrier to learning.

"Students also said it is important to have a variety of program and elective options so they can work toward future goals and to study things they are interested in," said a government news release issued on Wednesday.

The survey's answers and feedback, which also included responses from non-students, will serve as guidance for the redevelopment of the province's education framework in 2020, according to the ministry.

The Sask. NDP said it conducted its own survey and attacked the government with the results.

The opposition called for more money to hire additional teachers, educational assistants and staff. The NDP is calling for the province to increase its funding for rural schools, First Nations schools and students with disabilities or special needs, among other asks.

It also wants government subsidies for teachers so they're not spending their own money for school supplies.

"Our kids' classrooms are increasingly crowded and the government continues to let teachers and kids down," Opposition leader Ryan Meili said in a statement.