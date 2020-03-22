Sask. gov't to pass all students, even if they're flunking

The Saskatchewan government will assign all students a 50 per cent mark in their classes, even if they are failing. This includes those in grade 12.

On Friday, deputy education minister Rob Currie said: "A minimum final mark record of 50 per cent or greater is to be applied to the outcomes evaluated to date in the subject area as of March 13, 2020."

Students with any grade will have the opportunity through the end of the school year to improve their grade through work provided by teachers, but it's not mandatory.

For example, if a student has a 75 per cent in biology as of March 13, that is the grade they will be assigned. If they wanted to exit the class with an 80, they will have the opportunity to do so.

There is likely still more to come on the education front, as school division staff are expected to stay home through to the end of the day on Friday, Mar. 27.

This period of time is meant to allow school divisions and the ministry to develop and communicate additional short-term and long-term plans for students, staff and families.

The ministry said divisions will be ensuring core functions such as payroll and building security continue. School divisions will make arrangements for communication with parents, families and staff if they have questions during this time. There will be no layoff notices or loss of benefits.