Sask. education minister and top doctor to give COVID update Wednesday morning
Education Minister Dustin Duncan and Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab will provide Saskatchewan's first COVID-19 update of the new year on Wednesday.
Saskatchewan only province that has resumed classes as planned
No details have been provided on the subject of the briefing happening at 11 a.m. CST, but it comes amid concerns about the spread of Omicron and the return of students to schools this week after the winter break.
Saskatchewan is the only province that has resumed classes as planned, though the Opposition NDP and the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation have called on the government to delay classes in the face of surging COVID-19 cases.
