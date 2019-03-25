Sask. education minister says he may revisit Cornwall School budget cut

It may not be the end after all for a Regina alternative school that was a victim of provincial budget cuts.

Cornwall Alternative School found out earlier this month it will lose more than $700,000 in provincial funding.

Yesterday, Saskatchewan Education Minister Gord Wyant said the regular school system would be able to serve the students in future.

The move drew public outcry, including a rally in Regina.

On Tuesday Wyant said the government is prepared to revisit the decision. He met earlier that afternoon with parents and advocates for the school. Another rally is also expected at the legislature today.

A rally was held at Cornwall Alternative School on Monday. Another one was scheduled for outside the Legislative Building on Tuesday. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

More to come.