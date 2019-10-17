Cannabis edibles, extracts, topicals now legal, but unavailable in Sask. for at least 60 days

One full year after recreational cannabis was legalized in Canada, more products are becoming available on the market, but it will take about two months for them to arrive in Saskatchewan, according to the provincial government.

"Today the federal government legalized the sale of cannabis edibles, extracts and topicals," a statement from the province said.

"As a result of timelines outlined in the Cannabis Regulations, edibles, extracts and topicals are not expected to become available for at least 60 days."

Gene Makowsky, minister for liquor and gaming, said one of the most important ways to consume products safely is to ensure they're being purchased from licensed retailers.

"We want to ensure people who choose to consume these products are aware of the risks," Makowsky said.

Cannabis products, including edibles that look like candy, baked goods or other food items, should be stored in a place that can't be accessed by minors or pets, the release said. Minors are not allowed to possess any amount of non-medicinal cannabis.

"If you choose to consume edibles, be aware of the amount you are consuming and keep in mind that edible cannabis takes longer to take effect than smoking cannabis," the government's news release said.

"In fact edibles may not take effect for hours after being consumed. The effects of edibles are also generally more intense and last longer than the effects of inhaling cannabis."