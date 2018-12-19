Remains found at Echo Lake identified as Gary Pelletier
RCMP confirmed the identity of remains found at Echo Lake on Tuesday are those of Gary Pelletier.
Gary Pelletier was reported missing in October.
RCMP have verified that human remains found near Echo Lake in Sask. Tuesday were Gary Pelletier.
A release issued Wednesday confirmed the identity. It said police believe no foul play to be involved.
The 68-year-old man was reported missing in October.
His family was notified of the discovery Tuesday and were notified when the identity was confirmed according to police.