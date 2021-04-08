Eatonia woman, 36, dead after single-vehicle crash near Kindersley, Sask.

A 36-year-old woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash south of Kindersley, Sask., Tuesday evening.

RCMP say it happened around 6 p.m. on Highway 21, roughly two kilometres south of town.

Police say the woman was the only person inside the vehicle. She was from Eatonia, which sits approximately 30 kilometres southwest of Kindersley.

Her family has been notified of her death.

A collision reconstructionist from Rosetown is investigating the cause of the crash.