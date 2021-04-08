'She was meant to be a mom': Sask. woman dies in crash, leaving 6 children behind

Sheena Hearn's three-year-old daughter wants to text her mom.

"No honey, we can't text mommy. We'll talk about it later," her aunt, Ty-Ara Fossum, tells her.

Hearn died in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 21, about two kilometres south of Kindersley, on Tuesday. She was the only person in the vehicle.

The 36-year-old from Eatonia, Sask, left six children behind — five girls and one boy, with ages ranging from one to 12.

"People for years were amazed at how many kids she had," Fossum said.

"If there was anybody that was meant to have kids, it was her. She was just an accepting human. She was amazing with them. She was meant to be a mom."

Sheena Hearn, with five of her children, painting eggs for Easter. (GoFundMe)

Fossum said her sister's children are having a hard time, but the three-year-old "doesn't quite understand yet."

She's been her aunt's little shadow ever since.

Hearn's son, who is one, will have to remember his mother through family memories.

The last phone call

Hearn's death came as a shock to the entire family.

Fossum had spoken with her sister just 30 minutes before the crash.

"She said she was doing some errands after work. She was just happy to see the kids," Fossum said.

Fossum learned of her sister's death four hours after their last conversation.

"My niece messaged me on Facebook at about 9:30 p.m. when they got the news she passed away, and told me her mom is dead," Fossum said.

RCMP did not have a contact for Hearn's next of kin, so her death was not confirmed to the family until 11:30 p.m. CST Tuesday.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Province comes together to help

Fossum and her husband, who live outside of Melville, Sask., have taken over custody of the six children.

The Fossums have three children of their own, leaving them with nine kids to take care of, on top of planning Hearn's funeral.

On Wednesday, the Fossums got the go-ahead to pick-up the children, who were in an emergency care home in Etonea.

"One of my friends located us a 15-passenger van, a U-Haul, and I drove with my dad and husband to get them," Fossum said.

"When we went to go get them the principal was there, and the guidance counsellors from the school. They were so amazing and taking such good care of them."

They packed up the U-Haul with Hearn's and the children's belongings and then headed back to Melville.

The principal and counsellors continue to send messages.

"Their biggest priority has been making sure those kids are safe," Fossum said.

Sheena Hearn died on March 6 in a single-vehicle collision, about two kilometers south of Kindersley, Sask. (GoFundMe)

The communities of Melville and Etonea have rallied to help the children, with support from people across the province.

"Thank you to everybody that has helped and set up the kid's home," Fossum said.

"We came home fully set up without asking anybody to do it."

They arrived home to a fridge filled with food. The children had schools supplies. People donated boxes of clothes, blankets and even a crib.

"Our community and the whole province has been so supportive," Fossum said.

The family has also set up a GoFundMe Page to help with the sudden loss of Hearn, and to set aside money for the children's future education.

"I just don't ever want them to worry about how they're going to pay for anything in their future, how they're able to go to school without any so-called parents," Fossum said.

"We obviously weren't expecting Sheena to pass away, we didn't have anything written out for her funeral or saved for her funeral."

Their main priority right now is the children.

"They're the most wonderful kids. They were raised with respect to everyone."

They have such soft hearts, Fossum said. Like their mother.