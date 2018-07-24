Cycle while eating at Regina restaurant Eat On Wheels

A new Regina restaurant is offering a way to burn calories while eating your meal.

Eat On Wheels opened on Rochdale Boulevard six months ago. It serves donairs, kebabs and other Mediterranean staples.

It also has a table with six stationary bikes attached to it.

Ziya Ozgur, one of the owners, says he and his partner thought a table with bikes might help attract customers.

"We started renovating, but we still didn't know a name or know what we wanted the inside to look like," said Ziya Ozgur.

Ziya Ozgur is one of the owners of Eat on Wheels. (Samanda Brace/CBC News)

He said they came across a photo of a bike tour where people sit on either side of a table and pedal while eating and decided to use the idea.

"We wanted to make something new in Regina," said Ozgur.

He said a few regular customers have used the table and it's popular with kids.

"I have one customer actually eat two meals at the same time. In two hours, he just pedals, watch his iPad and pedals," said Ozgur.

Curtis Adams said he drove by the restaurant a few times before stopping in and has returned several times since.

"I find you can get something healthy here when you're on the go," said Adams.

Eat On Wheels has embraced a bike theme with cycling decor and a stationary bike table. (Samanda Brace/CBC News)

Ozgur moved to Regina from Turkey in 2002. He said he saw how popular donair eateries were becoming and wanted to open his own.

He said he uses family recipes and brought in a special grill from the Middle East to prepare the kebabs on his menu.