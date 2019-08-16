The Esterhazy, Sask., area was hit with an earthquake Thursday night.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake, which rocked the area around 8:30 p.m. CST, was 4.1 in magnitude, and was centred about five kilometres below the surface. The epicentre was about five kilometres from Mosaic's K2 potash mine at Gerald, Sask.

A relative of one miner tells CBC the workers immediately went to refuge stations as a precaution.

The area was also hit by a power outage within minutes, according to SaskPower. The utility service said there are signs that the earthquake affected the transmission system in the area, but the utility is not sure how seriously.

The lights went out around 9 p.m. CST in Esterhazy, Whitewood, Moosomin, Rocanville, and a number of other surrounding communities. Power was restored about two and a half hours later.

Tracy Moore was playing with her grandchildren when her Tantallon-area farmhouse started shaking, for about three to five seconds, and the power went out. Moore said the children screamed and cried.

"The youngest thought she was going to die. It was scary for them," Moore said.

Her family didn't want to head downstairs in the dark on Thursday night to see if the quake damaged the concrete, so she will find out on Friday if anything was damaged.

Earthquakes common in area

The community has been struck by earthquakes before. In the fall of 2016, there was an 3.8-magnitude earthquake. There have been 17 earthquakes around that magnitude in the Yorkton-Esterhazy area since 1981.

CBC previously spoke to a Andrew Frederikson, a seismologist at the University of Manitoba. He said the high prevalence of earthquakes in the area is due to the makeup of the earth in the area, not necessarily because of potash mining, although that can contribute to it.

Frederikson said potash dissolves water in the soil in the area, which can make a lot of changes to the water table and cause earthquakes.