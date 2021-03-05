Early morning fire in Regina under investigation

Fire investigators are looking into the cause of an early morning fire in the Walsh Acres neighbourhood of Regina.

The call came in around 2:30 a.m. on Friday, to the 4900 block of Juniper Drive.

The house suffered heavy damage but fire crews were able to prevent the flames from spreading to the neighbouring houses, just a couple of metres away on either side.

A Regina Fire & Protective Services spokesperson said the residents were able to get out safely.

The fire was under control within 30 minutes, according to officials.