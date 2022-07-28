Early morning fire in Regina sends 3 to hospital

Three people were taken to hospital after being hurt in a house fire early Thursday morning in Regina's North Central neighbourhood.

The Regina fire department says crews were called to the scene on the 1500 block of Athol St. at 3:45 a.m. CST.

Fire officials say there was heavy smoke when they got there, but they had the fire under control quickly.

There is no word on the condition of the three people taken to hospital.

Two cats were also rescued from the burning house.

A fire inspector is at the scene working to determine the cause.