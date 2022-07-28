Early morning fire in Regina sends 2 to hospital

Two people were taken to hospital after being burned in a house fire early Thursday morning in Regina's North Central neighbourhood.

The Regina fire department says crews were called to the scene on the 1500 block of Athol St. at 3:45 a.m. CST.

Fire officials say there was heavy smoke when they got there, but they had the fire under control quickly.

Two men and a woman were able to escape the fire on their own.

Two of them suffered burn injuries and were taken to hospital. There is no word on their current condition.

Firefighters also rescued two cats from the house.

A fire inspector is at the scene working to determine the cause.