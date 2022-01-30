Early morning fire destroys Saskatoon home

Fire destroyed a home in Saskatoon early Sunday morning, but the occupants heard the smoke alarm and everyone got out alive.

The city fire department said the call came in around 5:13 a.m. CST with a report of a fire in a furnace room of a home on the 300 block of 109th St. W.

When crews arrived, heavy smoke and flames were showing from the basement. The fire spread to the main floor and the roof.

A ladder truck was brought in and its crew poured water from above. A power line was down in the backyard.

The occupants are all accounted for. There's not word yet on a possible cause.

The fire department said it would provide an update later.