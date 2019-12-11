Human remains found near Prince Albert, Sask., identified as missing man Dylan Chretien

Human remains found near Prince Albert, Sask., last Wednesday have been identified as belonging to 30-year-old Dylan Chretien.

Police said his cause of death will not be revealed but did disclose that it was the result of foul play.

RCMP found Chretien's remains during a ground search of a rural area near Prince Albert on Dec. 4.

The police did not initially identify the remains because it was waiting for a forensic autopsy to take place this week.

The Prince Albert Police Service announced on Wednesday that the remains belong to Chretien.

Chretien had been missing since Oct. 27. His vehicle was found in a Prince Albert neighbourhood on Nov. 1.

Earlier this week, Chretien's mother described the pain of waiting to find out if the remains belonged to her son.

"All I can say is I'm going through the worst horror of my life; I can't even begin to explain the torture and pain of the unknown," she said.

"He was my rock, my purpose, my connection."

Police have asked anyone with information to contact the Prince Albert Police Service at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.