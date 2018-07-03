City of Regina finds 1st Dutch elm disease case of 2018

A privately owned tree has the first confirmed case of Dutch elm disease in Regina in 2018.

Russell Eirich, manager of forestry, horticulture and pest control for the city, said a sample tested positive last Thursday. It's the 105th case in Regina since 1981.

Eirich said July is prime time for crews to monitor for the disease.

"We are trying to look at all the trees through the city," Eirich said. "So we're going to look for elms that are both publicly owned and privately owned."

"What we're trying to do is limit the risk to the urban forest as a whole."

Eirich said Regina's oldest tree, planted in Victoria Park in 1900, is worth about $96,000. (CBC News/Kirk Fraser)

Eirich said that if the disease spreads to city-owned trees, it can be a costly loss. He explained that all the trees in Regina had to be planted, with the oldest at Victoria Park. One that was planted there in 1900 is now worth about $96,000. If Dutch elm disease were to take hold, it could kill a large tree like that within a month, he said.

Crews are looking for wilting on trees and yellow and brown leaves that stay on the branch. Then, they peel the bark back and look for staining.

What to do

If you suspect a tree of having Dutch elm, you can call Service Regina or visit the city website.

To prevent the spread, Eirich said people must not bring in elm from areas out of the city. He said there are a higher number of cases in Regina Beach, Indian Head, Fort Qu'Appelle.

"Buy your wood local, burn it local, but don't move that firewood in and out of the city because you can bring in Dutch elm disease," he said. "Infected beetles will get off those logs, get into our trees and then we're spreading it more."

Another preventative measure is putting off pruning until September. Eirich said cuts can attract beetles.

Eirich said his crews work with the homeowner on a plan if the disease is detected. If a tree is confirmed to have the disease, it has to come down as soon as possible.

Homeowners have to remove the trees, and infected wood, themselves. Eirich said that, as a last resort, the city will remove the tree and add the cost to the owner's property tax.