Regina bike shop using 'power of social media' to catch thieves

Popular Regina bike shop Dutch Cycle has faced late-night break-ins and broad daylight thefts of cash and merchandise.

Now the business is using Facebook to fight back.

A few days ago, one of the owners posted a photo of a man who stole a pair of shoes and then pulled a knife on one of his staff members who tried to chase him down.

"The power of social media is fantastic," said co-owner Freddie Vandelinden.

"I made the post at 9 a.m., and by lunch I had 35,000 views and it was shared 800 times."

By Wednesday morning it had been shared 2,000 times. He said it helped police identify a suspect.

Vandelinden said he was nervous about sharing photos online, but feels assured now that he see's the effect it can have.

"I think it's definitely changed how criminals can get picked up by police," he said.

"If you think, 2,000 shares, 60,000 people, that's one in four people in the city who saw that post...I think that's the strength of sharing things."

'You don't know if he has a gun'

Vandelinden admitted his social media posts are almost a form of vigilantism, but said he doesn't want it extending outside of the online world.

Freddie Vandelinden is one of the co-owners of Dutch Cycle. (Matt Howard/CBC News)

He said the employee that went after the man who stole the shoes last week is the son of someone invested in the company. Vandelinden said it was a gut reaction, spurred by the desire to protect his families business. The employee left once a knife came out.

"You'd like to think you might stand up to these guys, but you don't know if he has a gun," said Vandelinden.

"I wouldn't ask any of my staff to chase down a criminal, we don't have anything in this store worth more than a human life."

Vandelinden has worked at Dutch Cycle, a family business, since he was eight years old. He said they hadn't had any after-hours break-ins in almost a decade before this year, but that the store has always had items stolen during business hours.

"The reality is, every business has shrinkage through the year," he said.

"I think it'd be naive to not believe you're losing $3,000 to $5,000 dollars a year in theft."

He said thieves often take small pieces they can throw in a pocket or bag, like gloves and apparel, rather than bikes and bigger equipment.

'It's not the '70s anymore'

Vandelinden said there is no golden rule to dealing with theft.

"All you can really do is try to protect yourself as best as you can," he said. He pointed out bars in the shop's windows and hammer-proof glass.

"It's not the '70s anymore where you can leave your door unlocked overnight and you will be fine in the morning," Vandelinden said. "But I'm not prepared to turn my business into a prison where people have to get clocked in and out by a buzzer."

The most recent break-in was in May around 5 a.m. Vandelinden said the man got in a window between the bars they have up. He was only able to grab some money from the till, about $200, before the security alarm went off and he bolted.

Freddie Vandelinden points out a thief as he runs off with $200 he stole from Dutch Cycle in May. (Matt Howard/CBC News)

Vandelinden posted this robbery on Facebook as well, and he said police were able to look at the photos and security tape and link the person to a string of robberies in the neighbourhood.

He said there is an "immediate gratification" to sharing photos of the thieves online.

"I wont stop," he said.