Sask. environment minister joins climate strikers for first time

Saskatchewan's environment minister joined dozens of Regina activists for a climate strike for the first time, during a cold rally at the legislature on Friday.

Dustin Duncan began with a message of hope and and then acknowledged the group's passion.

"It is clear to me that you want to see action because you love the Earth," the environment minister said.

The protest was the sixth major strike put on by Regina's Fridays for Future — the local chapter of a global movement driven by young people demanding action on climate change.

Duncan told the crowd that Saskatchewan has embarked on the "largest transition from fossil fuels to renewables anywhere in the country."

The crowd was receptive to Duncan, although there were a few cries of "shame" or jeers when Duncan spoke of nuclear development and carbon capture storage.

Ducan was also booed when he mentioned solar power — as the industry grapples with layoffs in the wake of changes to the provincial net-metering program.

Declare climate emergency: activists

Rally organizer Ada Dechene said she's frustrated by Duncan's unwillingness to declare a climate emergency in the province.

"If we say it's a climate emergency, they're going to make more changes," the 13-year-old said. If it's treated simply as a "problem," she said, the response will be "well, it's not that big of a deal."

"We certainly ​understand that we need to do more in reducing our emissions, and be good environmental stewards," Duncan said.

Rally co-organizer Ada Dechene wants the environment minister to declare a climate emergency in Saskatchewan. (Kendall Latimer/CBC)

However, he doesn't believe such an emergency declaration would change the province's direction. He said he felt the declaration would be more suited to situations like a flood, which would see an immediate response.

"I think we are responding immediately [to climate change], but I think some of that response does take more time."

Duncan said the province is looking toward regulations on heavy emitters and technology — that exist now or are in development — to try to reduce emissions.

Dozens of climate activists bundled up and gathered at the legislature on Friday. (Kendall Latimer/CBC)

That's not enough for Dechene. She and her peers want the province to stop fighting the federal government on climate change initiatives.

They also want to see specific targets for emission reductions and a faster phase-out of coal and other fossil fuels.

"If Saskatchewan refuses to, we're not only going to be making climate change worse, we are also going to be behind the times," she said.

Despair and hopelessness

Many of the youth who took the mic at the rally spoke about a sense of hopelessness brought on by perceived inaction on climate change.

Duncan was asked about his own children, and acknowledged that his eldest son is already beginning to wonder about sustainability.

"What we're trying to do is instill him to … control the things that he can control," Duncan said. ​"I think the biggest thing that will stop people from caring is a feeling of despair — and so we want him to have hope in his future."

For the holidays, the climate strikers asked for the declaration of a climate emergency and specific greenhouse gas emission reduction targets. (Kendall Latimer/CBC)

He paused when questioned about what he can control in his role as environment minister.

"I want to be able to look back, and for him to look back, and for as much ability that I have — in the role that I have — to hopefully have contributed in a positive way."

Climate strikers want the province to speed up the phase-out of coal, stop fighting federal climate initiatives, and enhance the province's renewable energy efforts. (CBC)

Rally organizer Alex Flett, 18, said Duncan's appearance was a "good first step." He said he and the youth in attendance are full of hopes and dreams — and that's why they want the province to take climate change seriously.

"The first step to accomplishing said hopes and dreams is to have a planet to achieve said dreams on," he said.

Co-organizer Alex Flett said the turnout at the rally was lower than usual because of adverse weather, but despite that, he said it was a positive gathering and Duncan's attendance was a 'good first step.' (Kendall Latimer/CBC)

Flett said the province should reconsider its position on declaring a climate emergency.

"We need to come together and find solutions that work for everybody and that starts by admitting that there is, in fact, a problem."

Duncan said he plans to meet again with the three youth organizers of Fridays for Future in the coming months.