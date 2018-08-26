Skip to Main Content
Duron Carter signs with Toronto Argonauts

Former Saskatchewan Roughrider Duron Carter has signed with the CFL's Toronto Argonauts.

The all-star receiver was released from the Roughriders on Aug. 11

Former Saskatchewan Roughriders wide receiver Duron Carter signed with the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday. (Mark Taylor/The Canadian Press)

The all-star receiver was released from the Roughriders on Aug. 11, which came as a shock to many fans.

After he was released, head coach Chris Jones said the team wanted to go in a different direction.

Carter was in his second season with the green and white after joining the club ahead of the 2017 season.

During his time with the Roughriders, Carter played receiver and defensive back.

He was the Roughriders' top receiver in 2017 with 1,043 yards and eight touchdowns.

On Sunday, the CFL and Toronto Argonauts tweeted about the signing. 

