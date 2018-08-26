Duron Carter signs with Toronto Argonauts

Former Saskatchewan Roughrider Duron Carter has signed with the Toronto Argonauts.

The all-star receiver was released from the Roughriders on Aug. 11, which came as a shock to many fans.

After he was released, head coach Chris Jones said the team wanted to go in a different direction.

Carter was in his second season with the green and white after joining the club ahead of the 2017 season.

During his time with the Roughriders, Carter played receiver and defensive back.

He was the Roughriders' top receiver in 2017 with 1,043 yards and eight touchdowns.

On Sunday, the CFL and Toronto Argonauts tweeted about the signing.

🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨<br><br>The <a href="https://twitter.com/TorontoArgos?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TorontoArgos</a> have signed All-Star REC Duron Carter. | 📝<a href="https://t.co/vjKssEAUYl">https://t.co/vjKssEAUYl</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Argos?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Argos</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CFL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CFL</a> <a href="https://t.co/No0oAlUrDY">pic.twitter.com/No0oAlUrDY</a> —@CFL