Witness describes Duran Redwood shoving Celeste Yawney the night she died

Matthew Redlick said he wanted to get his longtime friend Duran Redwood out of Celeste Yawney's home in the hours before her death.

Redlick testified Friday at the second-degree murder trial for Redwood underway at Regina's Court of Queen's Bench. Redwood has entered a plea of not guilty to the charge.

The Crown did not accept Redwood's offer to plead guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter and alleges he beat Yawney, his girlfriend, to death on May 24, 2015.

Redlick, 30, testified Friday about time he spent with the couple prior to Yawney's death. The couple had been drinking before they picked him Redlick on May 23, 2015, he said.

They stopped around 10 p.m. CST and Yawney bought some beer before heading to Yawney's home.

Redlick, Redwood and Yawney were drinking beer and listening to music in the kitchen when the mood turned, Redlick said.

"They got in a little argument," he said, describing both as being drunk.

He said he, "wanted to get [Redwood] out of there."

"Duran shoved Celeste, but I got him out of there after that."

He said they left Yawney's home on Ingersoll Crescent and walked to the Jolly Roger, a Regina bar.

Redlick said he parted ways with Redwood after realizing neither had money to buy more alcohol. He said Redwood was on the phone when he left.

During cross examination, Redlick testified that, while he was with the couple, Yawney was intoxicated and that she fell over. Hill played a video recording of Redlick's interview with police. In it, he told police Redwood had been trying to get money from Yawney but she said no. He also said in the video that he saw Yawney fall and suggested Yawney blamed Redwood. But he denied Redwood's involvement.

"I said no, no he didn't," he told police. Redlick said he had seen Yawney fall on previous occasions due to intoxication. However, when questioned again by the Crown he said Yawney had only fallen once that night. He testified that he didn't have concerns for her health when he left.

Police were dispatched to Yawney's home hours after after Redlick left Redwood at the bar.

Police, paramedic testify Thursday

The morning after Redlick had been with the couple, Redwood's ex-girlfriend's mom brought him to the police station because he told her he had found Yawney's body in the bathtub.

Regina Police Officer Cory Longhurst was one of three witnesses to testify Thursday.

He was one of the first officers at Yawney's home on May 24, 2015. He went to the back door and noticed it was slightly ajar and appeared to have been forced open.

Longhurst said he observed blood and chunks of blond hair in the home. Longhurst described a blond female in the tub with apparent blunt trauma on the side of her face.

Another officer, Tyler Boynton testified. He worked with the Forensic Identification Unit on May 24, 2015.

He photographed evidence at Yawney's home that day and testified about damage, including a broken television, multiple spots of damage to drywall and blood throughout the home.

Boynton said seven swabs of blood were taken around the home and all were later determined to match Yawney.

He testified about photos that documented the severe bruising, swelling and abrasions on Yawney's face. He noted a deep cut on her upper lip and an apparent pattern on her shoulder.

She also had Duran's name tattooed on her foot. Prior to attending Yawney's home, Boynton gathered evidence from Redwood, who appeared to have bruising on his right eye, but no notable injuries elsewhere.

Redwood's pants were covered in blood, which was later determined to match Yawney's DNA. Katerine Engen, an advanced care paramedic testified that she went inside after police cleared the home.

Engen said the woman's body was cold to the touch, and she was fully clothed but her pants were down around her knees. The woman was wet "like she had been cleaned off," she said.

Justice Guy Chicoine said the trial is expected to last four weeks. Testimony resumes on Monday.