Duran Redwood to be sentenced for beating Celeste Yawney to death

The sentencing hearing for Duran Redwood, who was found guilty of killing Celeste Yawney, is scheduled to take place Monday at Regina's Court of Queen's Bench.

Jurors found Redwood guilty of second-degree murder in February, almost four years after the murder in May 2015.

The conviction of second-degree murder results in an automatic life sentence, but Justice Guy Chicoine must determine the length of time before Redwood will be eligible for parole.

During the trial Redwood never denied that he was responsible for Yawney's violent death. However, his lawyer argued that Redwood was too intoxicated to form intent and asked jurors to find him guilty of manslaughter.

Duran Redwood was convicted of beating his 33-year-old girlfriend to death. A judge found him guilty of second-degree murder last month. (CBC)

Yawney had two children and had once worked at the YWCA Isabel Johnson Shelter counseling women facing domestic abuse.

Yawney's family spoke outside the courthouse after the jurors delivered their guilty verdict in February. Her mother Carla asked the public get educated on warning signs of domestic violence.

"Read about abuse, watch for the signs, do whatever you can to keep your loved ones safe. We weren't able to and it's something that we regret," she said.