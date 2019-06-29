No harm for fowls: Happy ending for ducklings who fell down drain

What could have ended in tragedy for five ducklings instead had a happy ending — for the ducklings, their mom, and nine other baby ducks who found a new extended family.

The five ducklings had apparently been following their mother down a Regina street on Thursday when she walked over a sewer drain, not recognizing the threat. Her body was big enough to pass over it, but all her babies fell in through the drain opening.

Some people who were in the area saw the mother mallard standing over the grate, and could hear peeping below, according to a Facebook post from Salthaven West, a Regina wildlife rehabilitation centre.

The city was contacted and sent a crew out to remove the grate, but they asked Salthaven for help rescuing the ducks.

Salthaven in turn called Brittany Niemi, a volunteer with the Wildlife Rehabilitation Society of Saskatchewan.

When she arrived, the frightened mother duck flew off. But Niemi was able to rescue the five ducklings, who were showing signs of hypothermia. One was floating on its side and barely breathing when she arrived, according to the Facebook post.

They were taken to Salthaven, where they were warmed up and gradually recovered.

Meanwhile, Niemi returned to the scene of their ordeal, suspecting the mother would return for her ducklings — which she did.

Niemi brought the mother to Salthaven, where she was reunited with her five ducklings — and expanded her family.

Earlier that day, nine orphaned ducklings had come into Salthaven's care. They decided to see if the mallard mama would adopt them into her brood — which she did.

"It's quite common for moms to adopt other babies," said Salthaven West's Megan Lawrence.

"She just accepted them all as her own."

The extended family were released back into the wild on Friday.

"When [a rescue] goes as successful as this, it really just renews your spirit and your optimism to keep trying for all of them," Niemi said.

Salthaven saw more than 12 sewer rescues last year, but this is their first this year, said Lawrence.

"It's a great feeling whenever we can release animals — especially when we can reunite them with their mom."