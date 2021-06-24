Farmers battling dry soil in many parts of Saskatchewan despite recent heavy rainfall

Despite the heavy rain that fell two weeks ago in Saskatchewan, dry soil is still a concern, according to the province's latest crop report.

The Saskatchewan Ministry of Agriculture says there is rapidly drying soil, crop damage and delayed herbicide application because of strong, dry winds in many areas of the province.

The topsoil moisture across Saskatchewan is also declining due to high temperatures and non-stop winds.

"Most farmers need more rain, especially in the southern and west central regions of the province, where it is needed to sustain crop and pasture growth," the report says.

A map that shows the total amount of rainfall since April 2021. (Saskatchewan Ministry of Agriculture)

Farmers worried

Some producers are concerned about their ability to support cattle this summer without more rain.

Even though some areas are hot, there have been isolated reports of frost — mainly in the central and northern regions — which has farmers particularly worried about canola.

Overall, however, the ministry is reporting that crop development in most areas is at a normal stage for this time of year.

Farmers have been scouting and spraying their fields when they can.