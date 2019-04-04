Driest March ever recorded for Regina and other Sask. communities

Much of Saskatchewan experienced the driest March on record, with only four per cent of the normal precipitation falling in Regina, according to data from Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Regina only saw 0.8 millimetres of precipitation in the month. That made for the driest March in 133 years of record-keeping for the city. Estevan, Moose Jaw, La Ronge and Meadow Lake also experienced their driest years ever since records were kept in each of those weather stations.

According to provincial government estimates in March, moisture in most areas was 60 to 80 per cent of normal. A few other areas were at just 40 per cent, posing concerns for farmers about the spring seeding season.

"We are definitely going to be looking for some timely rains in this area," Moose Jaw-area farmer Margaret Hansen and vice-president for the Western Canadian Wheat Growers told CBC News.