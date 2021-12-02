Fall was warm and dry across much of Saskatchewan
Saskatoon received just 33 per cent of normal precipitation levels September through November
Some Saskatchewan locations had one of the driest falls on record.
Environment and Climate Change Canada says that from September through November, Saskatoon accumulated just 33 per cent of its normal precipitation, making it the fourth-driest fall in 123 years.
North Battleford had its sixth-driest fall (43 per cent of normal) and Prince Albert experienced its eighth driest fall (44 per cent of normal).
Swift Current received 36 per cent of its average precipitation this fall, its ninth-driest on record.
Regina had 77 per cent of its normal precipitation.
It was also an especially warm autumn across Saskatchewan, with most weather stations in the province registering average temperatures in the top 20 on record.
Yorkton and La Ronge had their fourth-warmest falls on record, with an average temperature about three degrees warmer than normal.
Regina, Moose Jaw, Swift Current, Estevan and Key Lake all experienced falls that are among their eight warmest.
While the fall was warm and dry in Saskatchewan, Environment Canada is forecasting below normal temperatures and above normal precipitation for the next three months.
With files from Kelly Provost
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?