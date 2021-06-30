Drumming group in Sask. plays part in saving man's life

A Saskatchewan drumming group helped save a man's life Saturday evening.

Jared Bird was in Saskatoon's Kiwanis Park, drumming live on TikTok with his group Grey Buffalo, when police approached with an unusual request about a man in distress on the nearby Broadway Bridge.

"We were wondering if you would walk that way, and play a little bit louder for him so we can talk him off the ledge," a police officer can be heard saying during the recording of the TikTok live.

"Because that's the only thing that's making him happy right now is your music."

The drummers agreed and walked closer to play for the man. In the end, the man stepped away from the bridge.

"It was just very emotional that day. We sang him a prayer song twice," Bird said in an interview. "It feels really amazing to be honest."

Bird said he was nervous in the beginning, but seeing the man walk away from the edge as they sang and drummed for him was so relieving.

"I'm so grateful that I was there that day at that time," he said.

Saskatoon Police confirmed the incident with a Facebook post on their page.

(Saskatoon Police Service/Facebook)

Jeff Longman, Bird's dad, was drumming with the group too. He said he was also in shock when the police came over.

"It means a lot to us to save somebody's life or just to help out somebody," he said. "It was a great honour to help a young man that way. Hopefully he gets the help he needs."