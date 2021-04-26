Regina police arrest 2 for drug trafficking, charge 1 for giving a false name

Two men in Regina were arrested earlier this month after meth, fentanyl and cocaine were seized, but police say the wrong man was initially named.

Regina police say that on Saturday, April 18, officers executed three search warrants, on an Airbnb, a hotel room and a vehicle.

Around 2,000 grams of methamphetamine, 250 grams of fentanyl and 200 grams of cocaine were seized. As well, police found $41,000 in currency, multiple cell phones, digital scales and other evidence that suggests drug trafficking.

Police initially said a 36-year-old man from Saskatoon and a 23-year-old man from Winnipeg were arrested and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, among other offences.

However, later on April 21, police say the man supposedly from Winnipeg was actually a 24-year-old from Calgary who provided a false name and false identification to match.

Police caught the man's true identity when they processed the man's fingerprints. As a result, police have charged him with obstructing a police officer by providing a false name and failing to comply with a court release document.