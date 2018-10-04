Drugs surgically removed from man trying to smuggle them into Regina prison, police say

The Regina Police Service says a growing number of people are getting caught trying to smuggle drugs into jail.

The police service has issued a public warning about the dangers of drug smuggling after what they say was a potentially deadly drug-smuggling incident last week.

On Sept. 26, police say a 37-year-old man turned himself in for breach of curfew.

He was put into a detention cell but was acting suspiciously, police say, in a way that led them to believe he might be trying to smuggle drugs into the correctional centre.

The man was taken to the hospital, where drugs found inside his body were removed.

Insp. Darrin McKechnie said his health was already at risk.

"He was in dire need of surgery," said McKechnie.

"Whatever the container is that that person is using, if that ruptures, then those drugs get into the person's system, and we've had people that have overdosed or had some severe health problems."

McKechnie said Regina police are catching more people trying to smuggle drugs — which doesn't necessarily mean there's an increase in attempts, but that more people are getting caught, he said.

And it's not just one type of drugs that they are smuggling. Regina police have found powder, pills and even solid chunks of drugs during body searches.

McKechnie wouldn't say what officers look for, but said they do have a list of suspicious behaviours that may indicate an attempted smuggling.

It's something officers want to put a stop to.

"You're putting yourself at risk, not to mention all the staff that has to work with you," McKechnie said. "Whether it's the guards at the jail or our detention staff, there's a lot of stress put on those people.

"Our job is to make sure our prisoners in our custody are kept safe."

McKechnie wouldn't say exactly where the drugs were found inside the man, but said he didn't ingest them. Charges are pending.