2 people banned from Cowessess First Nation for dealing crystal meth

Cowessess First Nation is the latest Indigenous community to say that they have banned members for dealing drugs.

A letter from the office of Chief Cadmus Delorme was recently posted on Facebook. It states that two people involved in "crystal meth cases" have been banned for one year.

The First Nation may take more action as required.

"If chief and council have enough evidence on sellers, traffickers, supply chain promoters, they will be evicted and banned from the home reserve for a minimum of one year, determined by resolution," the letter says.

The letter goes on to say that chief and council are doing what's best for their community.

"To the ones who are doing our community harm, consider this a warning."

The letter also says two traffickers and "seven busy homes" are being assessed, without elaborating.

This letter was shared hundreds of times on Facebook. (Cowessess First Nation/Facebook )

CBC reached out to Delorme, who said in a statement that he will speak about these issues at a later time. He said his community is healing and wants more input from the citizens of his nation before making a more public statement.

Delorme did not want to elaborate on the incident concerning the two individuals that were banned.

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is not the first time that this type of banishment of has happened.

Beardy's and Okemasis First Nation, Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation and Muskoday First Nation are some of the Saskatchewan First Nations that have previously banished drug dealers from their communities. This practice has also been used in Manitoba and Alberta First Nations.

In 2016, FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron told CBC he supported banishing drug dealers from First Nation communities in Saskatchewan.

"If it means not losing any more youth to alcohol and drugs, you bet I do."