2 kilograms of suspected meth seized in traffic stop near Maidstone, Sask.

A traffic stop near Maidstone, Sask. netted police a sizeable quantity of drugs.

RCMP said they pulled over a speeding vehicle that was travelling on Highway 16 near Maidstone, about 51 kilometres southeast of Lloydminster, on Tuesday.

When the officer approached the vehicle, they saw cocaine in plain view an RCMP news release said. The driver, a 44-year-old from Edmonton, was arrested and the vehicle was searched.

Police seized two kilograms of suspected meth, which they estimated was 20,000 doses for an average user.

Police also seized 104 grams of cocaine, illegal cannabis and Canadian currency the RCMP news release said.

The driver was charged with several drug trafficking offences. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance on April 17 at Lloydminster provincial court.