2 adults and a child dead after falling through ice at Humboldt Lake, Sask.

Three people, including a child, are dead after they fell through the ice at Humboldt Lake in Saskatchewan Saturday afternoon.

RCMP responded to Humboldt Lake, which is also known as Stoney Lake and located approximately 116 kilometres east of Saskatoon, at around 2:20 p.m CST Saturday after reports that multiple people had fallen through the ice.

Witnesses said five people fell into the water, according to RCMP.

First responders were only able to recover three people.

One of them, a female child, was pronounced dead at the scene. An adult woman and another female child were taken to a nearby hospital.

Humboldt fire department and EMS responders were initially unable to locate the other two people, both adult men, who fell through the ice. The RCMP underwater recovery team found their bodies late Sunday afternoon.

RCMP say that because the incident is not considered criminal, they will not be releasing further information on the identities of the people involved.

The coroner's office is investigating the deaths.