Alberta man drowns swimming with friends in creek near Simmie, Sask.

A 21-year-old Alberta man drowned Sunday in the Swift Current Creek near Simmie, Sask., according to RCMP.

The man had been swimming with friends around 5 p.m. CST on Sunday, May 30, when he failed to resurface after jumping off a bridge into the water, according to an RCMP news release.

Police were called to the area, about 58 kilometres southwest of Swift Current.

RCMP, Swift Current Fire Department and conservation officers searched for the man and recovered a body that evening.

The Saskatchewan Coroner's Service is investigating the death. RCMP say the man's family has been notified.