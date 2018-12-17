Sask. report lists drought, convective storms as highest natural hazard risks

A Flood and Natural Hazard Risk Assessment report tabled by the Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC) identifies convective storms and drought as the highest natural risks to Saskatchewan.

The roughly 250-page report was prepared between 2016 and 2018, according to a news release issued by the Ministry of Government Relations.

"The document is a positive step forward to help better prepare and hopefully alleviate some of the consequences of these difficult events," minister Warren Kaeding said.

Forest fires and winter storms were the two next next biggest threats.

The SRC also prepared a 110-page stakeholder insight report to collect local knowledge from Yorkton, Saskatoon, Prince Albert, La Ronge, Swift Current and Regina.

The Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association, Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities, government and non-government bodies, First Nations and academics also had their say in the final report.

The provincial Flood and Natural Hazard Risk Assessment and the accompanying stakeholder reports complement Prairie Resilience, the province's climate change strategy, according to the ministry's report.

The report was funded by the provincial and federal governments through the National Disaster Mitigation Program.