Drivers stranded, property damaged as blizzard rampages across Sask.

An intense wind storm left drivers across the province stranded as high winds and blowing snow made travel nearly impossible.

On Thursday morning, many highways across Saskatchewan were closed due to unsafe conditions. Notable closures include most of the Trans-Canada Highway from Moose Jaw through Regina to Whitewood, as well as Highway 11 from Regina to Davidson.

As of 6 a.m., Environment Canada said a blizzard warning was in place for Fort Qu'Appelle, Moosomin, Yorkton and Estevan. Strong winds of more than 90 km/h hammered the province, creating near-zero visibility on the road.

At midnight, wind speeds at Regina International Airport were recorded at 122 km/h, and 120 km/h an hour later.

One man, Jeremy Zens, spent the night stranded in his truck on the Regina Bypass while driving home to his acreage from work at around 11 p.m.

"I was like, 'I can't go anymore,'" he said.

"The wind was so strong. When my vehicle was in park, it was pushing me all the way to the other side of the lane on the on the highway part."

Zens decided to shelter in place and wait out the storm. As of 6 a.m., he was still stranded.

"I've got almost half a tank of gas, got some tunes, got the heat going," he said.

"I've been checking the exhaust pipe every 45 minutes, making sure it's all clear...I'm going to be tired, though!"

A large Taco Bell sign was blown over by strong winds. (Dan Zakreski/CBC)

The provincial Ministry of Highways warned people to not venture out onto highways that were still deemed dangerous.

"Visibility is down to zero," said Highways spokesperson Lana Eering.

"So. we'll wait until the storm front blows through and hopefully our workers can get out and start operations again and safely."

Power outages, school bus cancellations throughout the province

SaskPower was reporting a number of power outages, including the White City and Fort Qu'Appelle areas, the far southwest corner of the province including Eastend and Consul and, further north, parts of Warman, Martensville, Spiritwood, Emma Lake and Buffalo Narrows.

The Prairie Valley School Division, which surrounds areas around Regina, cancelled bus service for students but schools remained open.

The Conseil des écoles fransaskoises cancelled bus service for many of its schools Thursday morning, including both Francophone schools in Saskatoon, all schools in Regina, Bellevue, and Ponteix. The schools remain open.

Saskatoon Catholic Schools cancelled its buses for students being bussed to Martensville and Warman this morning,

Regina Public Schools said buses for students would be running, although the school division warned students to bundle up and stay safe on the ice.